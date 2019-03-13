Kinneret Advisory LLC Invests $413,000 in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $138.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.22.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, January 28th. Consumer Edge upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

