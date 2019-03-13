Kinneret Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total value of $2,339,024.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $768,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at $10,817,819.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,601 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,276 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $296.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $215.52 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.27 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $346.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Anthem to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.07.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

