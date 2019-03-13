Kings Point Capital Management Takes Position in Aqua America Inc (WTR)

Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

WTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Aqua America stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.47. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.50 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 22.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 19 dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.41%.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

