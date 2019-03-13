Kings Point Capital Management Grows Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 18,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Southern by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 56.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Southern had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, Director Henry A. Clark III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 90,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $4,419,781.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,864 shares of company stock worth $7,006,193. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

