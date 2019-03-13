Kings Point Capital Management Buys 83 Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 150.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,660.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $285.84 on Wednesday. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $244.59 and a 52-week high of $387.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.93. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Tesla from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $546,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $2,664,496.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,350 shares of company stock valued at $34,273,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

