Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Stake Increased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $117.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

