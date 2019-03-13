KeyCorp (KEY) Shares Bought by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 853.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.63 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.74.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.31%.

In other news, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $541,353.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,822.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

