Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Siltronic (WAF)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2019

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €85.00 ($98.84) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Siltronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.38 ($122.53).

WAF stock opened at €81.60 ($94.88) on Monday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

