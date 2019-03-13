Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Siltronic (WAF)

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €85.00 ($98.84) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Siltronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.38 ($122.53).

WAF stock opened at €81.60 ($94.88) on Monday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

