Karst Peak Capital Ltd Invests $18.92 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Karst Peak Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 138,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,916,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 69.4% of Karst Peak Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $2,142,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 367,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 65,258 shares during the period. 39.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Macquarie set a $220.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

BABA stock opened at $180.63 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $462.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

