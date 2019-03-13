Juan Sartori Buys 4,670 Shares of UN ACQUISITION/SH SH (LTN) Stock

UN ACQUISITION/SH SH (NYSE:LTN) Director Juan Sartori bought 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $35,398.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Juan Sartori also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Juan Sartori acquired 54,650 shares of UN ACQUISITION/SH SH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $317,516.50.

On Friday, February 22nd, Juan Sartori acquired 24,000 shares of UN ACQUISITION/SH SH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $140,880.00.

Shares of NYSE LTN opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. UN ACQUISITION/SH SH has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Union Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

