JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Sanderson Farms (SAFM) to Neutral

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAFM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $77.00 price target on Sanderson Farms and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $115.00 price target on Sanderson Farms and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $124.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.79. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $93.98 and a 52-week high of $128.88.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by $1.59. The company had revenue of $743.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.25 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jones Gail Pittman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $29,103.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,255.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $77,137.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,189.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $34,883,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,070,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,573,000 after acquiring an additional 288,873 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,157,000 after acquiring an additional 186,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,705,000 after acquiring an additional 137,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,606,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.