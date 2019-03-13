JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades FireEye (FEYE) to “Overweight”

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the information security company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FireEye from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FireEye from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. FireEye has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.07.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $217.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 55,775 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $932,000.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 501,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 101,617 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $1,698,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 904,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,107,460.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

