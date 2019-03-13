JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) to “Neutral”

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.27.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.14. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,303,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,472,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,398,683.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $1,995,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,392,964 shares in the company, valued at $135,413,193.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $8,162,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,536,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 739,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,007,000 after acquiring an additional 225,205 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

