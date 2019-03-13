JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SL Green Realty (SLG) to Sell

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

SLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $100.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.65.

SLG opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $106.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($2.45). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $317.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $230,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,948.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Holliday sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $9,155,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,500 shares of company stock worth $14,063,100 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,769,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 181,006 shares during the period.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 101 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.0 million square feet.

