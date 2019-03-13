JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €22.50 Price Target for Uniper (UN01)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UN01 has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.10 ($26.86) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.77 ($27.64).

Get Uniper alerts:

UN01 opened at €26.18 ($30.44) on Tuesday. Uniper has a twelve month low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a twelve month high of €27.74 ($32.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.09.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.