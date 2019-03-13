JOYN Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

JOYN Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 21,265,009 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $394,670,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $703,155,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.
NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 19th. BNP Paribas cut NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.
In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,076,695.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $131,491.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,443,583.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,805 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.
