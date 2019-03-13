Joseph Vittiglio Sells 1,425 Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Stock

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) EVP Joseph Vittiglio sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $19,964.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,159.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.17. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.38. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAG. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $10,097,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 686.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 666,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 582,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,454,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,225,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 230,313 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 654.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 229,800 shares during the period.

AMAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Joseph Vittiglio Sells 1,425 Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/joseph-vittiglio-sells-1425-shares-of-amag-pharmaceuticals-inc-amag-stock.html.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.