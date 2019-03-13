Jonathan Hill Buys 1,000 Shares of Paddy Power Betfair PLC (PPB) Stock

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB) insider Jonathan Hill purchased 1,000 shares of Paddy Power Betfair stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,446 ($71.16) per share, for a total transaction of £54,460 ($71,161.64).

Jonathan Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jonathan Hill purchased 700 shares of Paddy Power Betfair stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,160 ($80.49) per share, for a total transaction of £43,120 ($56,343.92).

LON PPB opened at GBX 5,685 ($74.28) on Wednesday. Paddy Power Betfair PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 6,572.50 ($85.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,967 ($117.17).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share. This is a positive change from Paddy Power Betfair’s previous dividend of $67.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%.

PPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 7,400 ($96.69) to GBX 7,100 ($92.77) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) price target on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Paddy Power Betfair to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 7,200 ($94.08) to GBX 6,600 ($86.24) in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paddy Power Betfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,627.27 ($86.60).

Paddy Power Betfair Company Profile

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

