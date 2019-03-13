John W. Schlosser Sells 54,100 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) VP John W. Schlosser sold 54,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,061,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KMI opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 80,041.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 576,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 158,741 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 22,051 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

