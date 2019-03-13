Jin Coin (JIN) Trading Up 178.7% Over Last Week

Jin Coin (CURRENCY:JIN) traded up 177.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Jin Coin has traded 178.7% higher against the dollar. One Jin Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Jin Coin has a total market capitalization of $39,049.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Jin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Jin Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Jin Coin

Jin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

