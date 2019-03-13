JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

JBLU opened at $16.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,252,769.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $169,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 819.4% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

