Jennifer R. Boykin Sells 2,647 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $528,500.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,415.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE HII opened at $203.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/jennifer-r-boykin-sells-2647-shares-of-huntington-ingalls-industries-inc-hii-stock.html.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.