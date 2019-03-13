Jeffrey P. Johnson Sells 54,000 Shares of Graco Inc. (GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $2,548,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Graco stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $48.34.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,726,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,289,000 after acquiring an additional 77,882 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,120,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,052 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 4,085.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,782,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,585 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,281,000 after acquiring an additional 172,923 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,920,000 after acquiring an additional 107,239 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GGG. ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

