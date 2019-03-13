James W. Cuminale Sells 4,462 Shares of PJT Partners Inc (PJT) Stock

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $181,157.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. PJT Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $941.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.18). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $175.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PJT Partners by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised PJT Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

