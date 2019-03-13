Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Holdings Cut by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,378 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after buying an additional 43,870 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JEC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,900. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

JEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $50,476.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Terence D. Hagen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,775 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,106 shares of company stock worth $1,783,892. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

