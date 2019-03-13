Iungo (ING) Achieves Market Cap of $212,671.00

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Iungo token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. Iungo has a total market cap of $212,671.00 and $33.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iungo has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iungo alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $650.36 or 0.16617207 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00046959 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00001480 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Iungo Profile

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo . The official website for Iungo is iungo.network . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iungo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iungo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.