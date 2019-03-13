ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (USRT) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,398 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after buying an additional 227,451 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

BMV:USRT opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $833.00 and a 1-year high of $972.18.

