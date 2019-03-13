iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Position Cut by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,047,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.37. 11,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,856. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

