iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $44,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,305,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,299,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,067,000 after buying an additional 855,505 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,232,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,856,000 after buying an additional 843,952 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,083,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,572,000 after buying an additional 823,189 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,038.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 548,090 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $154.37 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

