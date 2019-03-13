iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) Holdings Reduced by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,951,000 after buying an additional 115,173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 371.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 51,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37,043.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 120,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,152. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $37.42.

