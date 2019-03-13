iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) Holdings Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000.

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

