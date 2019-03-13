iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Shares Bought by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 61,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,209,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,929,508. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $50.18.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/ishares-msci-emerging-markets-etf-eem-shares-bought-by-tiemann-investment-advisors-llc.html.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.