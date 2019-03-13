iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/ishares-msci-eafe-value-etf-efv-shares-bought-by-bessemer-group-inc.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.