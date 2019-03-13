Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,673,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,670,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,252 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $139.68 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $116.62 and a one year high of $147.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY) Position Raised by Advisor Group Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/ishares-dow-jones-u-s-etf-iyy-position-raised-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.