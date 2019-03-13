Ironbark Capital Limited (IBC) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

IBC stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching A$0.51 ($0.36). 4,422 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08. Ironbark Capital has a 52 week low of A$0.48 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of A$0.61 ($0.43).

In other Ironbark Capital news, insider Michael Cole sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37), for a total value of A$1,030,000.00 ($730,496.45).

Ironbark Capital Limited is an open-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests into the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

