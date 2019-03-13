Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,504 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,901,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,491,000 after buying an additional 138,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,241,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,006,000 after buying an additional 1,804,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,124,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,224,000 after buying an additional 231,023 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,513,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,857,000 after buying an additional 775,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,508,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,638,000 after buying an additional 1,416,410 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. 33,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,102. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,621 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $304,148.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 21,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $776,265.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,161 shares of company stock worth $1,515,798 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

