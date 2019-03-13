Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 4,044,480 Shares

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 4,044,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $569,462,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $91.57 and a twelve month high of $144.77.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 2.49%. Iqvia’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Iqvia by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 36,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,673,000 after acquiring an additional 177,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth $579,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/iqvia-holdings-inc-iqv-director-group-holdings-sbs-advis-tpg-sells-4044480-shares.html.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.