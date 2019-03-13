iPic Entertainment Inc (IPIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) to report $36.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for iPic Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.22 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that iPic Entertainment will report full-year sales of $142.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.16 million to $143.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $155.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iPic Entertainment.

Get iPic Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on IPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iPic Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered iPic Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered iPic Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPic Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.33% of iPic Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iPic Entertainment stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,094. iPic Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iPic Entertainment (IPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iPic Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPic Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.