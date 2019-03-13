Investors Sell SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) on Strength (XOP)

Investors sold shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) on strength during trading on Monday. $34.03 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $108.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $74.81 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF traded up $0.60 for the day and closed at $28.66

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 20,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,992,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,639 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,418,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

