Investors Sell Shares of Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) on Strength (ELAN)

Investors sold shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) on strength during trading on Monday. $159.54 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $466.09 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $306.55 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Elanco Animal Health had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Elanco Animal Health traded up $1.30 for the day and closed at $30.70

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Argus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.48.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 200,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELAN)

There is no company description available for Elanco Animal Health Inc

