Investors Sell iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) on Strength (IWF)

Investors sold shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $43.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $207.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $163.35 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded up $1.00 for the day and closed at $149.38

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,610,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,923,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,226,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,049 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,337,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,991,000 after purchasing an additional 654,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,298,000 after purchasing an additional 497,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,045,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,638,000 after purchasing an additional 420,034 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

