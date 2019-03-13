Investors Sell American Airlines Group (AAL) on Strength (AAL)

Investors sold shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $49.19 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $103.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.98 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, American Airlines Group had the 34th highest net out-flow for the day. American Airlines Group traded up $0.92 for the day and closed at $31.84

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.81 to $35.63 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 322.87%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 68,944,981 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,849,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 653.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,572,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $271,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2,405.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,249,791 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,226,885 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

