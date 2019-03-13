Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on WABCO (WBC)

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,475 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 958% compared to the average daily volume of 234 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of WABCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.98 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho set a $125.00 price target on shares of WABCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $152.00 price target on shares of WABCO and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.47.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total value of $138,464.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,747.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WABCO by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,874,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $415,890,000 after buying an additional 434,629 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WABCO by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,888,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,023,000 after buying an additional 72,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WABCO by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,372,000 after buying an additional 28,869 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of WABCO by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,394,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,730,000 after buying an additional 378,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of WABCO by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,103,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,469,000 after buying an additional 28,781 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WBC opened at $139.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WABCO has a one year low of $98.90 and a one year high of $146.50.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. WABCO had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $911.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WABCO will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

WABCO announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

