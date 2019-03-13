Investors Buy Shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $35.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $0.26 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.30 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $25.11

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 257,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,000.

