Investors Buy AngloGold Ashanti (AU) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $22.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $12.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $10.47 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, AngloGold Ashanti had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. AngloGold Ashanti traded down ($0.59) for the day and closed at $12.81

AU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 63.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 152,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

