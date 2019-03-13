Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (VMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.99

Shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 147154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 730,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 99,742 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 728,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 13,256.2% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 671,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 666,652 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 264,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the third quarter valued at $2,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

There is no company description available for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust.

