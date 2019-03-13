Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 20917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/invesco-dwa-utilities-momentum-etf-pui-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-32-43.html.

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

