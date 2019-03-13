Intuit Inc. (INTU) VP Mark J. Flournoy Sells 5,939 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,686. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $255.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.44. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 55.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/intuit-inc-intu-vp-mark-j-flournoy-sells-5939-shares.html.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.