Intertek Group (ITRK) PT Lowered to GBX 5,500

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,550 ($72.52) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ITRK. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 5,500 ($71.87) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 5,045 ($65.92) to GBX 5,150 ($67.29) in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,330 ($69.65) to GBX 5,600 ($73.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,110 ($66.77).

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,625 ($60.43) on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,826 ($49.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,470 ($71.48).

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

