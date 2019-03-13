Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) Holdings Increased by Broadfin Capital LLC

Broadfin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Intersect ENT comprises approximately 1.1% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Broadfin Capital LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Intersect ENT worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $594,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Intersect ENT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 0.61. Intersect ENT Inc has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

